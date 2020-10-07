- Vanessa Bryant’s excited reaction to Lakers wearing Black Mamba jerseys for potential Game 5 clincher
- Updated: October 7, 2020
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers will have the opportunity to clinch their 17th NBA championship in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
In that contest, they will be wearing their Black Mamba uniforms, which were designed by late team legend Kobe Bryant.
His widow Vanessa Bryant loves the idea.
🙏🏽 The Queen Approves 💜💛💜💛#LakeShow #NBAFinals #KobeandGigiForever pic.twitter.com/4VRPnL1ciT
— ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) October 7, 2020
The Lakers have worn the Black Mamba uniforms several times during these 2020 NBA Playoffs, and they’ve been good to the team.
While wearing them in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, superstar big man Anthony Davis hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Then in Game 2 of the championship series, Davis and LeBron James each hit for over 30 points in a 124-114 victory.
Once Kobe Bryant died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in late January, James seemed determined to dedicate the rest of the season to his memory by bringing home the NBA title.
He and his teammates will get the chance to do just that on Friday.