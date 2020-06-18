Vanessa Bryant Urging Congress to Pass Helicopter Safety Bill That Would’ve Saved Kobe’s Life

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, is pushing Congress to pass a new helicopter safety bill.

The widow believes the changes she’s fighting for would have saved the lives of her husband and daughter had they been in place.

“I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country,” Vanessa Bryant said in statement. “I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna [Bryant] would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation.”

The Lakers legend, his daughter and seven others tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

On Thursday, Democratic lawmakers presented the “Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act.” The legislation would require all helicopters certified to carry six or more people to be armed with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.

“I believe that these safety measures will save many lives,” Vanessa Bryant said of the bill.

This would just be one of the numerous acts to amplify the legacy of the fallen victims of the horrific crash.

The NBA, WNBA and several other institutions have conducted tributes to honor Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s legacy.

In addition, the Lakers will attempt to win the 2020 championship. It would serve as a storybook moment following the painful year Lakers fans have had to endure.

The NBA is set to resume the 2019-20 season in late July.