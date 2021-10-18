- Vanessa Bryant reveals emotional ‘Kobeism’ she gave Candace Parker before WNBA championship game
Vanessa Bryant reveals emotional ‘Kobeism’ she gave Candace Parker before WNBA championship game
- Updated: October 17, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant may be long gone, but his legacy will always live on in an unmistakable way.
His widow Vanessa posted on Instagram the advice she gave Chicago Sky star Candace Parker before Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury.
View this post on Instagram
The advice Vanessa Bryant gave the 6-foot-4 standout seemed to work. The Sky clinched the league championship 80-74, and Parker contributed 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
This is Parker’s second WNBA title. Her first came in 2016 when she was a member of the Los Angeles Sparks.
Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality” is a legendary aspect of his legacy. It has inspired many people, not just basketball players or other athletes, but also people from all walks of life to perform their best under pressure.
After retiring in 2016, Kobe Bryant became a big advocate for WNBA players and women’s sports in general. He was also a proud father of four daughters and loved to call himself a “girl dad.”