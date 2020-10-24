- Vanessa Bryant reacts to daughter Gigi declaring to Rob Pelinka that Lakers were going to win title
- Danny Green says Lakers just need to bring back one player in order to win next season
- Former NBA coach says DeMarcus Cousins is his least favorite player ever, refers to him as a snake
- Rob Pelinka says Vanessa Bryant would send him clips of Kobe during dark times in NBA bubble
- Pat Riley claims Lakers 2020 NBA title will always have ‘asterisk’ attached to it
- Shaquille O’Neal subtly destroys Dwight Howard for ‘bragging’ about winning 2020 NBA title
- LeBron James demanded to be the only one to guard Jimmy Butler in Game 6
- LeBron James urges people to vote while clowning Donald Trump
- Report: Lakers coach says ‘every team’ wanted Alex Caruso during trade talks
- Lakers coach shares surprising similarity between LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal
Vanessa Bryant reacts to daughter Gigi declaring to Rob Pelinka that Lakers were going to win title
-
- Updated: October 24, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat.
The team very clearly showed that it had extra motivation to win after the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi earlier this year.
The younger Bryant apparently predicted to Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka that the Lakers would win the 2020 title.
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, seemed to be moved by the story of her daughter’s prediction.
The Lakers went on a magical run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble to win the 2020 title.
It was the team’s first title since Kobe Bryant himself led the Lakers to a championship in 2010.
Now, Los Angeles continues to honor his legacy by bringing the franchise back to the top of the sport.
The Lakers now have 17 titles in franchise history, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most ever.