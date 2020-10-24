The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat.

The team very clearly showed that it had extra motivation to win after the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi earlier this year.

The younger Bryant apparently predicted to Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka that the Lakers would win the 2020 title.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, seemed to be moved by the story of her daughter’s prediction.

The Lakers went on a magical run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble to win the 2020 title.

It was the team’s first title since Kobe Bryant himself led the Lakers to a championship in 2010.

Now, Los Angeles continues to honor his legacy by bringing the franchise back to the top of the sport.

The Lakers now have 17 titles in franchise history, tied with the Boston Celtics for the most ever.