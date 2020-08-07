Vanessa Bryant Sends Message of Appreciation to Devin Booker for Powerful Kobe Bryant Tribute

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker recently spoke very highly of late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

In the aftermath of Booker’s portrayal of love for the Lakers icon, he received affirmation from Bryant’s widow, Vanessa.

Kobe Bryant passed away in a horrific helicopter accident in late January of this year. The tragic news sent shockwaves throughout the NBA.

Now, multiple players are playing in honor of the five-time champion.

Booker appears to be one of the players who is taking that job very seriously. The Suns star has been playing tremendously inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

On the season, Booker is averaging 26.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest. He is trying his hardest to get the Suns into the playoff bracket.

The Suns are the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. They hold a 30-39 record.