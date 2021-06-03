Vanessa Bryant goes off on Nike after unreleased Gianna Bryant sneakers are allegedly worn by Khris Middleton

Nearly two months ago, the estate of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant decided to not renew their deal with Nike.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Vanessa Bryant spoke out against Nike because special shoes that she designed in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant have appeared in the possession of others, something she says she did not approve.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton was allegedly wearing the shoes during the Bucks’ first-round playoffs series against the Miami Heat, which they won in four games.

Khris Middleton is wearing the MAMBACITA shoes that Vanessa has not even approved for sale. Nike about to be In trouble pic.twitter.com/xI8E19JBaf — Obsessed Lakers Fan (@AriesLakers) June 3, 2021

If it turns out to be true that Nike released the commemorative shoes without the approval of Vanessa Bryant, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some legal action taken.

Prior to his passing, Kobe Bryant was reportedly planning to leave Nike and start his own sneaker brand named “Mamba.”

In the coming days, it will be interesting to see what new information regarding this situation is revealed and what ultimately ends up happening between Vanessa Bryant and Nike.