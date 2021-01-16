In just a few days, the entire basketball world will mourn the one-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

While Lakers fans across the world have certainly felt the pain of losing the five-time NBA champ, no one has gone through more than his widow Vanessa Bryant.

Recently on social media, Vanessa Bryant opened up about the “messed up cluster of emotions” she continues to deal with in the aftermath of losing the love of her life and one of her daughters.

It has to be quite difficult for her to be so honest on social media knowing that millions of people are likely reading her message.

However, it is also likely that Vanessa Bryant’s bravery in being so honest is helping countless people around the world deal with their own grief.

Though Kobe Bryant is gone, the impact that he had on the world will continue to live on. That fact may not help Vanessa Bryant in the toughest moments, but it surely helps her when she is looking back at the time she got to spend with her late husband and daughter.