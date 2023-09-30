UFC fighter says he’d ‘wax’ LeBron James in a fight: ‘He doesn’t have the skills’

UFC fighter Bobby Green recently said that he’d easily wax Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James in a fight and demanded the ‘King’ nickname.

“If LeBron wanted to fight with me, it wouldn’t be close,” Green said.

He reiterated his point that he’d easily defeat James in a hypothetical fight.

“It wouldn’t be close,” he said.

Green then went on to criticize James’ fighting ability.

“He’s a big dude but he doesn’t have the skills I’m sorry,” Green said. “Skills pay the bills, sir.”

Finally, Green stated that he would welcome the opportunity to fight James.

“In a drop of a dime,” Green said. “In a heartbeat, without even thinking about it. Hell yeah. I’ll wax his a–!”

James was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and has played for three teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers — across his 20 seasons in the NBA. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game across 55 appearances with the storied Lakers franchise during the 2022-23 regular season.

James has led his teams to four NBA titles in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020. His first two titles in 2012 and 2013 came when he was a member of the Heat alongside stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. James and the Heat defeated Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in the 2012 NBA Finals and beat Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and the San Antonio Spurs in seven games in the 2013 NBA Finals.

Arguably James’ most impressive title came in 2016 when he was a member of the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers rallied back from a 3-1 deficit against Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors to win the series and title in seven games. The 38-year-old averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game during the championship series.

James’ most recent title came with the Lakers franchise back in 2020. He and star big man Anthony Davis helped the Lakers beat Jimmy Butler and the Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.

It’s likely that Green would indeed beat James in a fight, seeing as how he’s a professional fighter and James isn’t. But a fight between the two athletes would surely make for must-see television.