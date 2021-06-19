Tyronn Lue argues Lakers fans should now cheer for Clippers in NBA playoffs because it’s ‘all one city’

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue thinks that Los Angeles Lakers fans should pull for the Clippers throughout the remainder of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Ty Lue on Clippers: "Team has been starving for success, fan base doing the same thing. I know the Lakers are out and there's a lot of Lakers fans here, but once the Lakers are gone, if we are not playing the Lakers, you should be cheering for the Clippers. It's all one city." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 19, 2021

Lue made the comment after his Clippers topped the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of their second-round series Friday night. With the win, the Clippers advanced to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history.

The idea of Lakers fans pulling for the Clippers the rest of the way is a far-fetched one, as Los Angeles is a city divided when it comes to the two teams that share Staples Center.

Despite the comment, Lue is coming off of arguably the most impressive coaching performance of his NBA career.

The Clippers were able to knock off the top-seeded Jazz due in large part to Lue’s brilliant rotations and his decision to roll with a smaller lineup. By playing small, the Clippers forced Rudy Gobert, the 2021 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, out of the paint, and he turned into a liability on the defensive perimeter.

Moreover, Lue was able to lead his squad to their final two wins in the series without the services of superstar Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers will face the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 Western Conference Finals.