Trae Young Shouts Out Bronny James in Latest Viral TikTok Video

- Updated: February 28, 2020
It appears that the TikTok movement has gone viral.
TikTok, a video-sharing social networking company owned by ByteDance, has been heavily utilized lately by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ first-born son, LeBron James Jr.
Most recently, the elder James posted a clip of the younger James along with his brother Bryce conducting what appeared to be a coordinated dance sequence.
Since the LeBron James’ posting from earlier today, the video clip has officially gone viral, with Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young reposting the clip on his Instagram story.
LeBron James Jr. is currently 15 years old and plays basketball for Sierra Canyon School in the greater Los Angeles area. The young phenom has already received several NCAA Division I offers.
LeBron James is hoping to play with his eldest one day in the NBA.