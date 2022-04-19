Tracy McGrady says LeBron James and Dwyane Wade can’t ‘touch’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving skill-wise

Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady indicated that the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is more skilled than the former Miami Heat combination of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

“There’s no other dynamic duo that compares to K.D. (Durant) and Kyrie,” McGrady said. “Even if you look at what LeBron and D. Wade was, skill-wise, they still not touching them two boys.”

Durant and Irving are in their second year of playing together with the Brooklyn Nets. They’re currently facing the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, with the pair integral to any chance the Nets have of capturing an NBA title.

Last year, Durant and Irving failed to help the Nets get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That Nets defeat came in a dramatic seven-game series and was made more painful when the Bucks went on to capture the NBA title.

While Durant and Irving have plenty of ability both combined and individually, they’ve yet to come close to what James and Wade did in their four years together with the Heat from 2010 to 2014.

During those four seasons, the Heat won the Eastern Conference championship every year and won consecutive NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

James has his own experience working together with Irving, combining with the guard to win three consecutive conference titles. In 2016, the duo led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first and only NBA championship.

Of course, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the central components of the Bulls’ dynasty during the 90s, winning six league championships in an eight-year span.

McGrady certainly has plenty of credibility in offering his opinion after being enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Still, until Durant and Irving are able to come close to what James and Wade accomplished, their perceived skill level will likely be an afterthought for most basketball fans.