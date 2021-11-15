Tracy McGrady says Dwight Howard deserves to be on NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team over Anthony Davis

The NBA recently released a list of its 75 greatest players ever.

Of course, there were some snubs.

Los Angles Lakers center Dwight Howard was one of them. He had a brief response to being left off the list, saying that it was “disrespectful.”

Many people believed that Howard should have made it because of his lengthy resume that includes eight All-Star appearances, three Defensive Player of the Year awards and one NBA title.

NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady thinks that the 35-year-old should have made the list over his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

McGrady does have a point, as Howard’s resume seems to be a little more impressive at the moment compared to Davis’. However, the 28-year-old Davis has many years left in his career, and he will definitely be earning many more accolades before he retires from the league.

McGrady, who was named to seven All-Star teams throughout his career, did not make the list either. He averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game throughout his lengthy NBA career. He won two scoring titles, but he was never able to win an NBA title.

Earlier this season, Davis and Howard got into a shoving match on the Lakers bench.

The two are now focused on helping the Lakers win their second title in a span of three seasons. They both helped the organization win a championship in 2020.

L.A. has started off this season with an 8-6 record, good enough for seventh in the Western Conference. The team is hoping to get another win on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.