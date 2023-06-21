Top 3 NBA draft prospect says Paul George is the greatest of all time over LeBron James

NBA draft prospect Brandon Miller revealed that Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George is his greatest player of all time and not Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Usually, the greatest of all time debate is between James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, but Miller shared his preference in a recent interview.

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball… My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.” Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate 👀 (via: @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/mEqVz89PsM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 21, 2023

George has made eight All-Star teams in his NBA career, but he’s not even in the same stratosphere as James when it comes to career accomplishments.

Miller, who is expected to be a high pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is entitled to his opinion, but the pick of George seems more like a pick for his favorite player rather than the greatest player in NBA history.

While George has carved out a great career in the NBA, he has never won an MVP award or even made the NBA Finals. It’s possible that Miller may have misunderstood the question, but either way, he’s clearly a huge fan of George.

There’s a chance that Miller could go as high as No. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. It is widely assumed that French phenom Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs, but Miller and guard Scoot Henderson have both been the primary players mentioned to be in the running at No. 2.

Regardless of where Miller is drafted, he should have a chance to face both George and James in his first season in the NBA.

James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the 2022-23 season, and he’s looking to add to his four championships now that he’s in the latter stages of his career. Still, the veteran is playing the game at a high level, leading the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season.

While there is no objective way to say that George is a better basketball player than James – from a statistics or accolades standpoint – in Miller’s mind, George is the guy.