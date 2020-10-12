   Tom Brady hilariously congratulates LeBron James on 4th NBA title - Lakers Daily
LeBron James Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James won his fourth career championship on Sunday night.

NFL icon Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers congratulated James on the massive accomplishment and poked fun at the fact they’re both considered old in their respective sports.

James, 35, is one of the greatest athletes in professional sports.

The four-time MVP helped the Lakers win a title on Sunday by knocking off the Miami Heat in six games. James collected 28 points, 14 boards and 10 assists in the Lakers’ Game 6 victory over the Heat.

In the 2020 NBA Finals, James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He was named the 2020 NBA Finals MVP.

As a matter of fact, James became the first player in NBA history to earn a Finals MVP trophy with three different franchises.

As for Brady, he is in his first season with the Buccaneers. He is also considered one of the greatest players in his respective sport of football.