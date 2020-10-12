Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James won his fourth career championship on Sunday night.

NFL icon Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers congratulated James on the massive accomplishment and poked fun at the fact they’re both considered old in their respective sports.

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

James, 35, is one of the greatest athletes in professional sports.

The four-time MVP helped the Lakers win a title on Sunday by knocking off the Miami Heat in six games. James collected 28 points, 14 boards and 10 assists in the Lakers’ Game 6 victory over the Heat.

In the 2020 NBA Finals, James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He was named the 2020 NBA Finals MVP.

As a matter of fact, James became the first player in NBA history to earn a Finals MVP trophy with three different franchises.

As for Brady, he is in his first season with the Buccaneers. He is also considered one of the greatest players in his respective sport of football.