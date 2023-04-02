Timberwolves head coach heaps praise on Anthony Davis after big Lakers win

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gave a matter-of-fact response when discussing Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and his performance on Friday night.

Davis scored 38 points in the Lakers’ win over the Timberwolves, shooting 15-for-26 from the field and grabbing 17 rebounds in the process.

“He kicked our ass in every way possible,” Finch said after Davis scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Davis’ performance led the Lakers to a much-needed win, pushing them to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is now ahead of the Timberwolves (No. 9 in the West) in the standings.

When he’s been healthy in the 2022-23 season, Davis has been one of the best players in the NBA. Through 51 games, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field.

The Lakers have relied on Davis a lot this season, especially in a recent stretch last month with LeBron James out of the lineup due to a foot injury.

Finch was clearly impressed with Davis’ play, and it is extra impressive when one considers that he did it against Rudy Gobert, who is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA.

The Lakers are in a great position to earn a spot in the league’s play-in tournament this season, and they are just 1.5 games back of the No. 6 seed, which is currently held by the Golden State Warriors.

As long as the Lakers get into the postseason, Davis and James are about as tough of a duo as any in the league. Los Angeles would love to get a top eight seed in the West, as it would have two chances to win one play-in tournament game to get into the final postseason field.

Davis’ play is going to be key for the Lakers no matter who they match up with, as the West is loaded with solid big men.

The Denver Nuggets have MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. The Memphis Grizzlies have a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Sacramento Kings have All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis.

Since those three teams are the most likely matchups for the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, the team is hoping Davis can rise to the occasion again and again.

The Lakers and Davis are back in action on Sunday, April 2 to take on the Houston Rockets in what is a must-win game since Houston is one of the worst teams in the NBA this season (19-59).

That game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. PST in Houston.