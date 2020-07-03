This Video of LeBron James, Dion Waiters and Jared Dudley Back in the Gym Will Get You Hyped

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to gear up for their trip to Orlando, Fla. and the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season.

LeBron James, Jared Dudley and Dion Waiters have been hitting the gym for basketball-specific activities.

James is having his usual spectacular season and is on his way to leading the league in assists per game for the first time in his career. He likely feels he has something to prove, as leading the Lakers to the NBA title would take his legacy to another level.

Although Dudley hasn’t played much this season, he has been a positive influence on and off the court with his veteran leadership. When he has played, he has proved to be a steady hand, hitting 47.1 percent of his 3-pointers this season.

Waiters could prove to be a wild card. He was signed by the Purple and Gold just before the season went on hiatus.

Before coming to L.A., he had a short stint with the Miami Heat, during which he clashed with teammates and coaches.

Still, when Waiters has his head on straight, he’s a valuable piece. He can be a deadly perimeter shooter, and he also has the ability to create good shots for teammates.