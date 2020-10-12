Prior to his passing in a horrific helicopter accident, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant shared a message with Lakers star Anthony Davis during this season.

Bryant believed it was the Lakers’ year to win a title, especially with Davis and LeBron James leading the way.

AD says that when Kobe Bryant came to a game earlier this year he had a message for the team: "This is y'all year. Go out there and take it." — Championship Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 12, 2020

Bryant ended up being right, as the Lakers took down the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

The win clinched the Lakers 17th title in franchise history, and it was their first since Bryant won one back in 2010.

Bryant was a five-time champion with the Lakers and has been greatly missed by the current team and those around the NBA.

The Lakers clearly had some extra motivation in this season’s playoffs to bring home a title in his honor.

Davis, who finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds in Game 6, explained that he misses Bryant and that the title was for him.

More AD on Kobe: "We miss him. this is definitely for him." — Championship Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 12, 2020

Now, this Lakers team gets to add a trophy next to the five that Bryant won during his career.