Taylor Swift shares heartwarming moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter during pop star’s concert in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift has been bringing joy to her fans all around the world this summer, and at her latest stop, she shared a special moment with the daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka, giving her the “22” hat at the Eras Tour in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/XpmDa41XC8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 4, 2023

The pop superstar gave Bryant’s six-year-old daughter Bianka a “22” hat during her recent show at SoFi Stadium, representing the title of one of her most popular songs.

The six-year-old is the second-youngest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, with their youngest daughter Capri having recently turned four years old and their eldest daughter Natalia having turned 20 in January.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter accident with seven other people in January 2020 when Gianna Bryant was 13 and Kobe Bryant was 41.

At the time, Swift reached out with a heartfelt message of condolences on social media.

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

The pop icon met Gianna Bryant in 2018 on the singer’s Reputation tour.

This latest tour continues the bond between the Grammy winner and the Bryants, with Vanessa Bryant recently showing off a custom-made jacket labeled “Swiftie.”

It includes a photo of Swift and Kobe Bryant from when the basketball legend appeared on stage with the singer during one of her shows in 2015.

In 2015, Kobe Bryant presented the chart-topping artist with a banner honoring her record 16 sold-out shows at Staples Center (now known as Crypto.com Arena).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant)

Swift also previously sent a gift to Natalia Bryant, giving her a cardigan sweater to commemorate the release of the album “Folklore” in the summer of 2020, months after Kobe Byant’s passing.

Current Lakers star Austin Reaves was recently linked to Swift in dating rumors but has denied ever meeting her.

Swift’s ongoing Eras tour has been drawing rave reviews and attracting a lot of attention from the sports world as it travels from city to city. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen in videos dancing to her tunes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce tried to give a friendship bracelet to her at one of her shows at Arrowhead Stadium.

But try as they might, neither of them got a special gift the way Bianka Bryant did.