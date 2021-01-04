On Sunday, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry put up one of the highest scoring games in recent memory with 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr complimented Curry after the game, and in doing so, it seemed like he took a slight shot at the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry; "If you think about most guys considered the best players in the league, physical freaks of nature, LeBron, Giannis, Anthony Davis. Steph is 6-3, 180 pounds, whatever he is. He has to carry a game with skill, not physicality."

Curry is one of the more unique superstars of this era, and he’s the greatest pure outside shooter of all time. His ability to hit 3-pointers from as far away as 40 feet with one or two men in his face is truly remarkable.

James has made a living in a different manner. He’s likely one of the two or three greatest physical specimens in the history of the game, and he has taken full advantage of what the universe gifted him with.

However, James has also improved certain skill sets over the years, particularly his shooting, passing and instinctual feel for the game.

At the end of the day, James currently holds the most important edge over Curry, as he has four NBA championships to Curry’s three.