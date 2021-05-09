With the 2020-21 NBA regular season nearing an end, it looks like there’s a good chance the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will meet in the play-in tournament.

When asked if the league would enjoy such a matchup, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had an interesting response.

“Think the league might enjoy Lakers vs. Warriors No. 7 & No. 8 in the play-in?” Steph’s reaction. 😂 pic.twitter.com/e33UaZGwnQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 9, 2021

Such a matchup may be a boon for the NBA in terms of ratings, but the Warriors may not look forward to it, even if they won’t admit it.

Although some observers have lost faith in an injury-riddled Lakers team, many still feel that if they’re healthy, the Purple and Gold are, at worst, one of the favorites to win the NBA championship.

LeBron James is currently out with what appears to be a reaggravation of a high ankle sprain that kept him out for nearly six weeks. Meanwhile, starting point guard Dennis Schroder is unable to play due to being placed in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Both the Lakers and Warriors have a somewhat tough schedule remaining before the end of the regular season. Golden State is only a half-game ahead of the ninth-place Memphis Grizzlies.