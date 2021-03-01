On Sunday, the new-look Golden State Warriors got blown out in resounding fashion by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry seemed to diss the Lakers after the game, as well as recent Cleveland Cavaliers squads, with a comment he made about opponents gunning for Golden State.

Steph Curry: "Teams still want to beat us and beat us bad. They still have a lot of memories from the last five years." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 1, 2021

Just a few years ago, the Warriors were the NBA’s most dominant team. They reached the NBA Finals for an incredible five years in a row and won three championships in a four-year span.

LeBron James got a front-row seat for that era of dominance, as his Cavs faced the Warriors in four of those championship series. Cleveland won only once in 2016 when it overcame a 3-1 deficit.

With Klay Thompson out due to an Achilles injury, the Warriors have been forced to reinvent and rediscover themselves. They came into Sunday holding a solid 19-15 record, as Curry is having one of his best seasons ever.

After losing four games in a row, perhaps the Lakers are also rediscovering themselves. They have now won back-to-back games by holding their opponent under 100 points in both contests and turning that great defense into easy transition points.