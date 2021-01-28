Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and the tributes are continuing to pour in.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is paying tribute to the Black Mamba by wearing some special kicks.

Countless active NBA players have cited Bryant as an inspiration or even a mentor.

Curry recently talked about how “overwhelming” it was for him to learn about Bryant’s passing, and how Bryant let him know years before that he had made it as a true NBA star.

During Bryant’s 20-year career, he would hit multiple shots from well beyond the 3-point line when he got hot, often with one or more defenders in his face.

Curry, however, has made such shots a nightly occurrence, and other stars such as Damian Lillard and LeBron James have started to occasionally make such shots.

After sitting out most of last season with a hand injury, Curry has returned to form, averaging 28.4 points and 6.0 assists per game so far this season.

He has helped the new-look Warriors stay in the playoff race despite the absence of his first mate Klay Thompson.