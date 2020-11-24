The Golden State Warriors are ready to re-emerge in the contender conversation after an abysmal 2019-20 campaign.

Warriors icon Stephen Curry recently told Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated that the Warriors are not afraid of the Los Angeles Lakers, who just won the 2020 championship.

“We know we can compete with anyone in the league,” Curry said. “It’s kind of crazy. We know how great Klay [Thompson] is. Don’t get me wrong. But we hear the chatter. ‘It’s the end of for us. This year is a wash. What are we going to do in the future?’ But we are in the moment right now. It’s kind of refreshing being in that category as guys that are chasing. We know [the Los Angeles Lakers] are the defending champs. We got to beat them. We’re ready for it.”

The Warriors finished the 2019-20 season with the worst record in the league. The Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference.

Curry, 32, was limited to just five games last season due to a hand injury. He averaged 20.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds in those five contests.

Now, the two-time MVP is fully healthy. When Curry is at full speed, he is one of the best players in the association.

The sharpshooter’s confidence is also extremely high despite the recent loss of Thompson, who will miss the 2020-21 season due to a torn Achilles.

As for the Lakers, they retooled this offseason for a strong repeat campaign. The franchise added Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schroder.