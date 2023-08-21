Stephen Curry can’t stop laughing as he picks himself as greatest PG of all time over Magic Johnson

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is taking himself over Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The future Hall of Famer was asked if he sees himself as the greatest point guard of all time, and he answered in the affirmative.

Curry did give major props to Johnson while answering the question.

.@StephenCurry30 SAID HE’S THE BEST POINT GUARD EVER. 👀🔥 HIS WORDS. NOT MINE. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SYgQHlQwr2 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 21, 2023

“Yes, I’d have to — yes,” he said after being asked the question. “It’s me and Magic, that’s the conversation? … Obviously, I have to answer it that way, but I really feel like, to your point, Magic’s resume is ridiculous. Alright, so the fact that we’re even having that conversation, that’s a place I never thought I’d be in.”

Debates comparing Curry to Johnson have gained steam in recent years as the Warriors superstar has added to his legacy.

Curry, widely regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, has earned four NBA titles and two MVP awards. Perhaps above all else, his impact on the game has been astronomical, both in terms of the way teams manage their players and the way players approach the game.

The future Hall of Famer is a career 42.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and he’s maintained that clip while shooting his triples at a very high volume, leaving very little room for debates about the sustainability of his approach.

Johnson, meanwhile, finished his NBA career with five championships and three MVP awards. His size made him an unstoppable force, and he retired with career averages of 19.5 points, 11.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Lakers legend saw his career come to an end after 13 seasons. Curry, on the other hand, just finished his 14th season, and it seems like he has several more in the tank. That will give him a chance to add to his resume and perhaps catch Johnson in some categories.

It can be difficult to compare the two players due to their vastly different playing styles. Moreover, as is often the case with all-time NBA debates, the difference in eras adds another tricky layer to the Curry-Johnson conversation.

But Curry has certainly earned the right to pick himself, and one can only imagine what Johnson would say if he were asked the same question. Ultimately, both players will go down as NBA legends and two of the greatest to ever do it.