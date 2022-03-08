ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back about Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s comments on the harassment he has received from fans this season.

Westbrook explained that his family no longer wants to attend Lakers games because of the comments, but Smith had an interesting take on the issue.

“As inexcusable as the behavior of some fans may be towards you, and while your family clearly doesn’t deserve any of it and neither do you as it pertains to threats, the heckling part is what I’m talking about,” Smith said. “My brother, you brought that on yourself.”

Westbrook has struggled in his first season with the Lakers, as he is averaging just 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.

However, it’s unfair that Westbrook’s family is being treated in such a manner because fans are upset with his play on the court.

The Lakers and Westbrook certainly would love for him to play better, but the team hasn’t been able to find the right fit for him after trading for him this past offseason.

Westbrook has struggled to make an impact on the game, and the former MVP’s shooting numbers have slipped as the season has gone on.

The Lakers currently hold the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference, but they are just a game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles appears destined for the league’s play-in tournament this season, but Westbrook could put himself in the good graces of Lakers fans with a strong finish to the season to help the Lakers make a playoff run.