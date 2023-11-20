Lakers News

Stephen A. Smith’s on-brand reaction to LeBron James passing invisible blunt to Christian Wood

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
LeBron James imaginary blunt

In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, LeBron James passed an invisible blunt to teammate Christian Wood.

On Monday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith hopped on X (formerly known as Twitter) and responded to the viral video of James.

James and the Lakers pulled out a 105-104 win against the Rockets to hand Houston its second loss in a row. The 38-year-old enjoyed arguably his best performance of the season against Dillon Brooks and company, seeing as how he scored 37 points and shot 14-of-19 from the field including 2-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.

Star big man Anthony Davis also had a great game for Los Angeles from an offensive standpoint, as evidenced by his 27 points.

Conversely, Brooks ended up leading the Rockets in scoring against the Lakers. He scored 24 points and knocked down six 3-pointers in 41 minutes of playing time.

After losing three straight games to the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Rockets earlier in the month, the Lakers have since responded by winning five out of their last six. Their only loss since Nov. 9 was against the Sacramento Kings — who are riding a six-game winning streak — on Nov. 15.

The Lakers lost to the Kings by 15 points behind fantastic showings from arguably Sacramento’s two best players in De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The former recorded 28 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while the latter finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block.

James and the Lakers will aim to win their third consecutive game when they host star big man Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in an In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday. The Jazz have lost their last two games and are having a hard time picking up wins away from home so far this season, as evidenced by their 1-5 road record.

Following their matchup against the Jazz, the Lakers will then play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 22.

By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

