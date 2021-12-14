Stephen A. Smith says Stephen Curry should be in the same conversation as LeBron James and Michael Jordan

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry might need to be considered in the conversation of greatest of all time in terms of impact, along with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

“We’re not recognizing how [Steph Curry’s] transformed the game of basketball. … We talk about LeBron or Jordan, what about Jordan-Curry?!” —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/T4NJZst82k — First Take (@FirstTake) December 14, 2021

Smith said Curry’s ability to shoot from the floor has “transformed” the game of basketball since his arrival in the NBA. Curry is just two 3-pointers shy of Ray Allen’s spot atop the NBA’s all-time list for 3-pointers made coming into Tuesday’s matchup between the Warriors and New York Knicks.

“On so many occasions, we talk about LeBron or Jordan,” Smith said. “What about Jordan-Curry? What about LeBron-Curry because of the impact that Steph Curry has had on the game of basketball?”

Smith goes on to say that he believes Curry has a great shot at securing his fourth championship this season with the Warriors off to hot start. Adding a fourth title to a career that already potentially includes the title of “greatest shooter of all time” might put Curry near James and Jordan.

“Literally, the minute he steps past half court, you have to defend him,” Smith said. “As a result, that brings your defense out. It opens the floor up more.”

Curry is off to another stellar start this year, averaging 27.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Warriors. Golden State is 22-5 to start the season and sits a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the Western Conference’s top spot.

Smith speculated that this might be the last shot for James to add another title to his own legacy. While James may or may not be able to add another ring to his legacy, Smith said Curry has a real shot at competing for more than one over the next few seasons.

James is averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Lakers this season. Los Angeles is currently 15-13.