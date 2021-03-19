- Stephen A. Smith implies that LaMelo Ball should be a bit more respectful of LeBron James
- Report: Dennis Schroder is expected to get ‘well over $20 million a year’ in free agency
- Report: Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball because Magic Johnson saw it as too good of ‘Hollywood story to pass up’
- Vanessa Bryant names officers who allegedly took Kobe’s helicopter crash photos
- Report: Lakers and Bucks ‘are among the teams to watch’ for Isaiah Thomas
- LeBron James wants to own an NBA team: ‘I’ve got so much to give to the game’
- Mike Krzyzewski says Kobe Bryant is the best high school basketball player he’s ever seen
- Candace Parker’s disgusted reaction after Shaquille O’Neal suggests that WNBA lower its rims
- Kyle Kuzma indicates Talen Horton-Tucker would be rising star ‘like Anthony Edwards’ if he was on worse team
- LeBron James issues bitter attack on ‘coward’ who killed members of Asian community in Atlanta shootings
Stephen A. Smith implies that LaMelo Ball should be a bit more respectful of LeBron James
-
- Updated: March 19, 2021
The other day, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball said that he’s not all that excited about facing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time on Thursday.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith feels that Ball may be disrespecting James a bit and that James should care about what Ball said.
Why LeBron should care about LaMelo's comments. pic.twitter.com/RKaOBCDPXl
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 18, 2021
“Where I say LeBron should be a little turned off by this is the level of deference and respect that you are supposed to be to somebody perceived to be the king, who by the way, is the king right now. He’s the reigning, defending NBA champion,” said Smith.
James may not have won a regular season MVP award in several years, but most still consider him to be the best basketball player in the world at the end of the day.
He’s certainly one of the leading candidates for this season’s MVP award, as he’s averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game as he’s keeping the Lakers near the top of the standings even without Anthony Davis.
Ball, meanwhile, is the leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year award. He’s putting up 15.7 points, 5.9 boards and 6.2 dimes a game while making the Hornets a playoff-caliber team.
Ball may not have meant any disrespect by his comments about James, but he may be in for a rude awakening tonight when he realizes that playing the defending champs isn’t just another game.