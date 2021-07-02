Stephen A. Smith destroys Scottie Pippen for calling Phil Jackson a racist

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith directed some severe criticism at Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen for the latter’s declaration that Phil Jackson is a racist.

Smith’s remarks came after Pippen stated that Jackson, when he was Chicago Bulls head coach, chose Toni Kukoc, who’s white, to take the final shot of a playoff game instead of Pippen.

Accusing Phill Jackson of being racist is one of the most ridiculous things Scottie Pippen has ever said or done. pic.twitter.com/a5nNcuFUx7 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 2, 2021

“I respect Scottie,” Smith said. “Six-time champion. All-time great player. I think this one of the stupidest, most idiotic things he’s ever said or done. The way he looked in that interview, let me just say staying off the weed wouldn’t be strong enough, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Smith’s reference to Pippen’s looks was due to the fact that during the latter’s interview with Dan Patrick, his hair appeared to be unkempt.

Pippen was part of all six of the Bulls’ NBA titles under Jackson, who then moved on and coached the Lakers to five more league championships.

During those 11 titles, Jackson relied heavily on African-American players like Michael Jordan, Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant.

While there was certainly some friction at certain points of Jackson’s coaching career, the claim of him being a racist had never previously been offered by anyone else.

Pippen shows no signs of backing down from his opinion of Jackson, with Smith and others not likely to change their opinions of Pippen either.