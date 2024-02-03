Videos

Stephen A. Smith calls out LeBron James for his comments on Joel Embiid: ‘Why you lying?’

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sports media personality Stephen A. Smith recently responded to LeBron James for calling out the media after Joel Embiid received criticism for sitting out against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets back on Jan. 27.

“LeBron James, why you lying?” Smith said. “Who talked about Joel Embiid and questioned his injury? What they were making the argument about is that if you could have played in Golden State against the [Golden State] Warriors, then you could have played a couple of games earlier against the reigning defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. What they were saying is, he hadn’t suffered that injury until he got fell on by [Jonathan] Kuminga during the Warriors game.”

After the NBA world learned this week that Embiid is dealing with a meniscus injury, James took to social media and made his feelings known.

Embiid has arguably played as well as any player in the NBA this season. He is averaging a league-high 35.3 points per game to go along with 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from deep.

But Embiid has appeared in just 34 of the 76ers’ 47 games thus far, meaning if he misses five more games for the team between now and the end of the regular season, he will be ineligible for the MVP award as well as many other honors. The NBA has a new rule that players must play at least 65 games during the regular season in most cases in order to be eligible for major awards.

The Sixers have been tough to beat with Embiid on the floor, but without him, the team has struggled to win games. Philadelphia suffered losses to the Nuggets on Jan. 27 and Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 29 without Embiid in the lineup. Plus, the 76ers just barely managed to beat the Utah Jazz in their most recent game on Feb. 1, considering the team won by only three points.

Philadelphia has lost four of its last five games and fallen to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference at 30-17. But the Sixers are just one game back of the New York Knicks — who are riding a whopping nine-game winning streak — for the conference’s No. 3 seed.

The 76ers have a winnable game on the horizon. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday — who are losers of seven of their last 10 games — before they host the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 5.

It’s great to see James come to the defense of one of the faces of the league in Embiid, but at the same time, Smith’s argument certainly contains some interesting points.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials

Lakers News

Rich Paul
Report: LeBron’s agent ‘hashed out’ things with the New York Knicks on Friday
Lakers News
Patrick Beverley Philadelphia 76ers
Patrick Beverley calls out Lakers for blaming him and Russell Westbrook after they left
Lakers News
Jarred Vanderbilt
Report: Jarred Vanderbilt to undergo tests to see if season-ending procedure is needed
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Rich Paul kills speculation about LeBron James’ Lakers future
Lakers News
Lost your password?