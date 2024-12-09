Steph Curry’s delighted reaction to Quincy Olivari scoring his first NBA points

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry shared his thoughts on Los Angeles Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari scoring his first career NBA basket in the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Steph Curry on @quincyolivari scoring first NBA Pts: “I’m happy to have him on the squad for sure. Good timing right there, I don’t know what kicks he had on tonight. I’m going to try to get them signed for me.” Olivari is signed to Curry Brand!#Dubnation #Lakeshow #NBA pic.twitter.com/b5xD6iLQjI — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) December 9, 2024

Olivari recently signed to Curry Brand, a major step for the young guard in his NBA career.

Against the Blazers on Sunday night, Olivari made one of his three attempts from beyond the arc, finishing with three points and a turnover in the Lakers’ win.

Los Angeles is now 13-11 on the season and holds the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. However, the team has struggled over its last 10 games, winning just three of them.

Earlier this month, former Lakers big man Kwame Brown campaigned for the Lakers to cut Bronny James and bring up Olivari, as it seems he thinks that the latter could help the Lakers.

“We’ve got a kid who does not deserve his job,” Brown said of James. “Why can’t they just cut Bronny and bring up Quincy, somebody to help the Lakers? They just got their a– whooped by 25.”

Olivari has spent the majority of the 2024-25 season in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. He’s appeared in seven games and is averaging 28.8 minutes per game.

With the South Bay Lakers, Olivari is putting up 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s attempting 8.4 shots from deep per game, knocking down 3.4 of them.

It’s great to see that Curry is still supporting Olivari after the two had an awesome exchange in person and on social media back in October.

Olivari shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with Curry, detailing that he’s been a fan of the Warriors star for quite some time. It’s clear that Curry has taken to the Warriors youngster, and now Olivari is likely just living out more of his childhood dream.

The Lakers will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves – a team that they have played twice already this season.

Los Angeles won the first meeting on opening night in Los Angeles, but it was blown out by the Timberwolves on Dec. 2 by 29 points.

Friday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST from Target Center in Minnesota. It’ll be interesting to see if Olivari gets a chance to play for the Lakers in that matchup as well.