   Staples Center releases rules and regulations for NBA Finals celebrations tomorrow
Staples Center releases rules and regulations for NBA Finals celebrations tomorrow

With the Los Angeles Lakers just one win away from winning the NBA title, Staples Center has taken a proactive approach with safety protocols and will not show Friday night’s Game 5 or any potential postgame celebrations on the facility’s exterior digital signage.

Lakers fans haven’t had the opportunity to celebrate a Lakers league championship since their last title in 2010 and will not have the opportunity to come together this time because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, Game 5 would have been played inside Staples Center, but will instead take place inside the NBA bubble, in Orlando, Fla.

While not being able to come together for such a community-wide experience would be a disappointment to the vast majority of fans, the return of the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Los Angeles after a decade of disappointment will no doubt provide some needed comfort.

If the Lakers are unable to bring home a title on Friday, they’ll have two more opportunities on either Sunday night or in a potential Game 7 on Tuesday night.