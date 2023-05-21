Spurs rookie who trolled LeBron James appears to celebrate after Lakers go down 3-0 to Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has seemingly taken another shot at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, posting a cryptic tweet after the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.

Sochan called out James a few days ago, asking why the superstar flops “so much.” Of course, the quip drew the ire of many of the four-time MVP’s fans.

Now, the young forward seems to be enjoying the fact that James’ Lakers are on the brink of elimination.

🤭🤭🤭 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 21, 2023

It has been a bad week to be a supporter of the Lakers, who are in a 3-0 hole against the No. 1-seeded Nuggets. Saturday saw James and his teammates try to start a comeback against Denver in the Western Conference Finals, putting up a strong fight for a good chunk of Game 3.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets blew the game open starting at the 7:26 mark of the final period. The Lakers were leading 94-93 before Jeff Green hit a 3-pointer to kick off a 13-0 run for Denver. Los Angeles wasn’t able to claw its way back after that.

With the loss, the Lakers are facing a deficit that no squad in NBA history has ever come back from.

NBA teams are 0-149 after going down 0-3 in a playoff series… pic.twitter.com/sPj9MwRlm1 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 21, 2023

It remains to be seen if James can help the Purple and Gold become the first team to snap the 0-149 record. But for now, Sochan and other detractors are having a field day amid L.A.’s struggles. While the Lakers have a massive fan base, they have also been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism, especially since the four-time MVP joined the organization in 2018.

Still, L.A. has done an admirable job this season, reaching the conference finals after starting the campaign with a 2-10 standing. The Lakers also defeated two quality opponents in the first two rounds of the playoffs to advance to the current round.

As for Sochan, only time will tell if poking the bear leads to some karmic retribution. His Spurs team didn’t even reach the postseason this year, although the future is seemingly bright for the franchise. It recently won the lottery for the 2023 NBA Draft and earned the right to select first overall, which it will presumably use to draft Victor Wembanyama.