Special Anthony Davis basketball card has lost over 90 percent of its value in last 2 years

Anthony Davis has been one of the best big men in the NBA for many years, but it seems like that hasn’t helped a special basketball card of him sustain lots of value.

A Davis rookie card from 2012 recently sold for $12,000 in early March after selling for $181,200 in March of 2021. Obviously, the seller took a huge loss on the card. Regardless, getting that much money for a basketball card is still a pretty good deal.

Sold on 3/8/21: $181,200

Sold on 3/1/23: $12,000 Hold time: 2 years

Profit: -$169,200 (-93.38%) pic.twitter.com/9cPsLPhZuR — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) March 18, 2023

The University of Kentucky product entered the league in 2012 after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s draft by the New Orleans Hornets, who are now known as the New Orleans Pelicans.

He spent seven seasons in New Orleans, recording 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while knocking down 51.7 percent of his shots from the field.

Prior to the start of the 2019-20 regular season, the 30-year-old was dealt to the Lakers for a massive package that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and other assets.

The Lakers got an immediate return on that deal, as they won the NBA title in Davis’ first season with the franchise. His Lakers tenure has been full of ups and downs, as he continues to deal with plenty of injuries.

Davis has been having a very solid season for the Purple and Gold in the 2022-23 campaign, registering 25.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while making 55.9 percent of his shots from the field.

He’s had some rough games recently as the Lakers try to secure a postseason spot with the regular season winding down.

The eight-time All-Star seems to still be bothered by an injury he sustained to his right foot earlier this season. A recent re-evaluation of the foot reportedly didn’t show significant healing, and the four-time All-NBA selection is constantly on Los Angeles’ injury reports ahead of games.

As the regular season gets closer to finishing, the Lakers are continuing to do their best to get a postseason spot. They’re currently 35-37 after Sunday’s crucial win over the Orlando Magic. If the season ended today, L.A. would make it to the play-in tournament.

There are only 10 regular season games left for the Lakers. With LeBron James still out, Davis will need to step up and do his best to help his team.