Report: Source Close to LeBron James Says His Competitiveness Can Be Oppressive, Overwhelming and Anti-Social
- Updated: July 29, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the ultimate competitor.
The three-time NBA champion has been to nine NBA Finals in his career, including a magnificent stretch where his team made the Finals in eight consecutive seasons.
However, that competitiveness takes a toll, according to a source close to James.
“LeBron’s competitiveness can be oppressive, overwhelming, and anti-social,” TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott wrote. “A source who knows him well calls it the ‘most under told story in sports.’ He struggles to be around the normally motivated, gets impatient with those who don’t work as hard as he does, and has little tolerance for mistakes.
“Most years, his teams pay a psychic tax. This year the calculus is a bit different, and not just because he’s in phenomenal physical condition. He is also happily paired with the well-liked Anthony Davis, who has the effect of softening LeBron.”
James has been known to push his teammates, but it is also what has made his teams so successful.
This season, he has led the Lakers to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
James is having yet another MVP-caliber year, averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game as he looks to bring a title back to Los Angeles.
The Lakers will resume the 2019-20 NBA season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.