Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is on a mission to win a title.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, one person close to James believes he will be the greatest of all time if he knocks out the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

“These Finals aren’t about LeBron versus the Heat,” said one person who’s known LeBron personally for years. “These Finals are about his legacy. If he wins, it cements him as the G.O.A.T.”

James, 35, is considered one of the best players in NBA history.

However, most sports pundits don’t believe he’s surpassed Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan for the top spot just yet.

After all, Jordan captured six championships in the six NBA Finals that he appeared in. Furthermore, the five-time MVP averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game over the course of his career.

As for James, he is still working on his resume. The three-time champion is posting 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists for his career.

The four-time MVP has reached the NBA Finals 10 times in his career. That includes a remarkable stretch in which he made it to the title series eight consecutive times from 2011 to 2018.

The Lakers take on the Heat in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.