Social media sleuths discover Jeanie Buss’ fiancé Jay Mohr using the N-word several times

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has been in hot water as of late. Fans are primarily perturbed with her apparent reluctance to make trades to try to improve the team’s roster and playoff chances.

Now, 61-year-old Buss is dealing with a very different drama.

It was recently reported that Buss had become engaged to comedian Jay Mohr. According to TMZ, the two started “quietly” dating back in 2017. Under normal circumstances, the news would come with nothing but celebration. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case.

Shortly after the news of their engagement broke, social media sleuths tracked down old tweets of Mohr, a white man, using the N-word on Twitter.

Based on the tweets themselves, it does not appear as though Mohr was trying to be explicitly racist or hateful in his comments. Still, it is widely known that the use of that word is, and should be, considered off limits.

It will be something to keep an eye on to see if Buss or anyone else related to the Lakers organization makes any kind of a statement regarding Mohr’s five-year-old tweets in the near future.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time in in which an NBA owner has been embroiled in a scandal related to the use of the derogatory word.

Former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was recently exposed for repeatedly using of the N-word while he was the team’s owner. Of course, there were many other allegations against Sarver, including those related to sexism and harassment at the workplace.

Sarver agreed to sell the Suns and Phoenix Mercury earlier this year, and just this week a sale finally went through for a whopping $4 billion.

BREAKING: Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is finalizing a purchase of the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner Robert Sarver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2022

Based on what is known about Mohr’s use of the word, as well as the fact that he is not actually connected to the Lakers in any official capacity, it seems very unlikely that Buss will face anything near the kind of critique and punishment that Sarver was subjected to.

Still, it is a rather dark stain on the reputation of Buss and her family.