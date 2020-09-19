In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers trounced the Denver Nuggets 126-114 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score may indicate.

Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg, a rabid Lakers fan, sent the Nuggets and their rising star Jamal Murray a poignant message.

Snoop talking like he on the squad 🤣 https://t.co/DWsujDOfwn — SportsNation (@SportsNation) September 18, 2020

The Nuggets have been a feel-good story thus far in the postseason, as they have overcome two 3-1 series deficits to advance to the conference finals.

Murray averaged 18.5 points a game in the regular season, but coming into Game 1, he upped that to 27.1 points in 14 playoff games.

Still, the Nuggets are facing a whole different beast in the Lakers.

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, Denver’s first two playoff opponents, were not nearly as great as the Purple and Gold have been on the defensive end.

In addition to their defensive prowess, the Lakers are also the best running team remaining in the NBA’s bubble site.

Make no mistake: Knocking off the Lakers won’t be nearly as easy as overcoming the Jazz or Clippers was for Denver.