Rapper and Los Angeles Lakers superfan Snoop Dogg shared his new Lakers championship tattoo that pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, a Lakers legend who won five titles with the franchise, passed away in a horrific helicopter accident earlier this year.

The tattoo is undoubtedly impressive, featuring Bryant’s initials, the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Lakers’ iconic logo.

The rapper also took a shot at the Los Angeles Clippers in the process.

“Anything for the Lakers,” the music icon said while getting his new ink. “Everything for the Lakers. All things for the Lakers. F–k the Clippers.

The Southern California native, like many fans, is clearly enjoying the Lakers’ first title since 2010.

Los Angeles beat the Miami Heat in six games in this year’s NBA Finals.