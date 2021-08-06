Kenny Smith says Lakers Big 3 will ‘easily’ mesh better than Nets Big 3

NBA analyst Kenny Smith believes that the Los Angeles Lakers’ new Big 3 will mesh better than the Brooklyn Nets’ current Big 3.

“The Lakers probably would just naturally play better easily, because Anthony Davis doesn’t need to handle the basketball to be productive,” Smith said. “Russell Westbrook can pass and assist and rebound to be productive. LeBron doesn’t need the basketball to be productive. I think that when the Nets are at their best, their best players score. So with one basketball, I would say it would be easier for the Lakers to adjust to play better together.”

Smith raises a good point in the sense that the Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving consists of score-first players. The trio undoubtedly features some superstars, but some of their potential production gets minimized by the fact that not everyone can shoot the ball each time down the floor.

When it comes to the Lakers’ Big 3 of James, Davis and Westbrook, each player is capable of adapting to a team-friendly style of play. Doing so will be key to L.A.’s success next season.

The Nets’ Big 3 didn’t play many games together during the 2020-21 season due to health issues, but that figures to be different in the 2021-22 campaign. The Nets’ loaded roster is likely the biggest threat to the Lakers’ title hopes.

Los Angeles will debut its new Big 3 when the 2021-22 season gets underway. It will be very interesting to see how each player in the trio adapts to his new role. Many fans have high hopes about the potential for a dominant season.