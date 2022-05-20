FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless has challenged Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James several times during his career, but he revealed that he never talks about the four-time champion with his wife.

My wife and I have never spoken about LeBron James at home. So what does Ernestine think of the King? She answers here:pic.twitter.com/mhBIZisIsH — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 19, 2022

“I don’t bring it up because I’m afraid,” Bayless’ wife said. “I like LeBron. I’m sorry. I’m going to admit it. I do like LeBron James. I think that he’s done wonderful things for being a role model.”

Bayless has constantly called out James when he comes up short, but there’s no doubting that James is one of the greatest players in NBA history.

In addition to winning four NBA titles, James is an 18-time All-Star and four-time MVP. Even though some analysts like Bayless will criticize James for jumping to different teams in his career, he has shown he can win wherever he is.

James won an NBA title with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season, as he led the team through a magical run in the league’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

The Lakers missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, but James still played at a high level when he was healthy. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Bayless has made a living off of being critical of James, but it’s clear not everyone in his life shares the same viewpoints as him. The fact that Bayless’ wife is a fan of James shows just how amazing the Lakers superstar is on and off the court.

James and the Lakers will look to prove Bayless and the doubters wrong in the 2022-23 season by getting back to the NBA playoffs.