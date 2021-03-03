   Skip Bayless was 'shocked' and 'fell out of [his] chair' after discovering LeBron James ranks No. 1 in this statistic - Lakers Daily
So far this season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been having an MVP-caliber campaign, and it has extended to the defensive end of the court.

In fact, Skip Bayless, who has been portrayed as a James hater, could only pay his respects when he saw that the four-time NBA champ is tops in defensive win shares.

When co-superstar Anthony Davis went out with a calf strain just over two weeks ago, the Purple and Gold struggled by quickly going on a four-game losing streak.

But since then, L.A. has won two in a row and has seemingly regained some of its mojo.

Through it all, James has been his usual sublime self. He is averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on the season.

In a win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday he had four steals and three blocked shots. He followed that up with two steals and two rejections on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

As a result, the Lakers have regained second place in the Western Conference and are starting to creep up on the first-place Utah Jazz.