Skip Bayless tweets 3-word message about LeBron James that nearly breaks internet

On Tuesday, Game 1 of the NBA Finals took place between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, and the level of play and competition was fairly strong.

Still, sports pundit Skip Bayless tweeted a surprising message that stopped many in their tracks.

I miss LeBron. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 7, 2021

Bayless is considered by many to be a major hater of LeBron James. He often tweets out messages lambasting James and questioning his greatness. Considering all that, his tweet seemed odd.

James, of course, has been notably absent for most of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, as his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Suns in the first round.

He has been a cash cow for pro basketball for more than a decade now. His mere presence has drawn in viewers who either want to see him win or fail.

Another superstar also notably absent from the postseason is Stephen Curry, who has become a fixture in playoff basketball.

Fortunately for basketball junkies, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off a hyperextended knee and played in Game 1 of the Finals without any ill effects.

Still, it just isn’t the same without James.