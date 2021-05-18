Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points per game in 17 consecutive seasons this year.

The accomplishment speaks for itself, but there is always someone trying to rain on James’ parade.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless gave James a backhanded compliment for the achievement by calling him a lousy 3-point and free-throw shooter.

I agree with LeBron. It's flat-out miraculous that he has averaged at least 25 points a game for 17 straight seasons, considering he's a lousy three-point shooter and even worse free-throw shooter, especially late in close games. Congrats, Bron. This is a real tribute to you. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 18, 2021

This is Bayless’ typical response to anything positive that James does, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The Lakers superstar is focused on leading his team past the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s play-in tournament on Wednesday.

James returned to the lineup for the Lakers to close out the season, and he and Anthony Davis finally look healthy as the Lakers try to defend their title.

During the regular season, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.