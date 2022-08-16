Skip Bayless says Bronny James is going to be a ‘focal point’ of ‘Undisputed’ moving forward

If there is one sports pundit that nearly all sports fans seem tired of listening to, it’s Skip Bayless.

For years, Bayless has spewed bizarre and baseless claims about countless players and coaches. Though he sometimes has good points, he often seems to say things simply for reactions.

At this point, most people appear to love to hate Bayless. During a recent broadcast of his show, Bayless made it clear that he has a new target in Bronny James.

As Los Angles Lakers fans know all too well, Bayless talks about James’ father LeBron ad nauseam. Now, it seems that the Lakers star’s oldest son will be a common topic of conversation as well.

“I wasn’t criticizing Bronny,” Bayless said. “I was merely commenting on a young man who is going to be a focal point for this show and to everybody else from this point forward.”

The tweet in question came after the younger James went viral for an impressive slam dunk in a recent exhibition game.

Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the replies to the original post are filled with messages defending the 17-year-old player and taunting and criticizing the 70-year-old Bayless.

One person who Bayless likely won’t be hearing from is the elder James himself. Despite his virtually constant commentary on the four-time NBA champ, Bayless rarely is able to actually get a reaction out of him.

Still, offering a somewhat sarcastic message to a 17-year-old athlete seems low even for Bayless.

After the reactions he got from his recent comment, it will be interesting to see if the pundit brings up the younger James again sometime soon.