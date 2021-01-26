On Monday evening, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James went off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 46 points in a 115-108 win.

Sports personality Skip Bayless gave James some rare props and love on Twitter after the monster performance.

LEBRON, BACK IN THE HOUSE THAT HE BUILT, WHERE HE WON (AND LOST) SO MANY PLAYOFF GAMES, PLAYED INSPIRED TONIGHT IN CLEVELAND, CAUGHT A RARE HOT STREAK FROM THREE, HAD A HUGE 4TH QUARTER AND HELD OFF WHAT'S LEFT OF HIS "HOMETOWN" TEAM. CROWN HIM! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2021

Most fans consider Bayless to be a hater of the Akron, Ohio native. He has frequently criticized James for not taking over in the fourth quarter of games in the same way that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant did during their careers.

However, Bayless has also given James his share of praise, especially for his longevity and his off-court activism.

Thanks to James’ exploits, the Lakers have a 14-4 record. That record is the best in the NBA and includes an unblemished 10-0 record on the road.

As was the case last season, defense has been the lynchpin of the Lakers’ success, as they boasted the top defensive rating coming into Monday’s contest.

They will face a major test on Wednesday in the form of the Philadelphia 76ers, who are No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and have the league’s best home record.