Skip Bayless flexes on LeBron James that he started his workout at 2 a.m.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless can’t seem to get Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James off of his mind.

Bayless challenged James by posting an Instagram photo to show that he was up at 2 a.m. on Labor Day to get to work.

Bayless does give James credit at the end of the post, but he seems to feed off of taking any shot at James than he can.

The Lakers superstar is entering his 19th season in the NBA in the 2021-22 campaign, and he has his sights set on another title.

The Lakers have revamped their roster from last year in an attempt to avoid another first-round exit in the playoffs.

James, a 17-time All-Star and four-time champion, will need to stay healthy after he missed a large chunk of the 2020-21 season with an ankle injury.

Still, James went on to average 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, showing that he still has plenty left in the tank.