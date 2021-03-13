Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma came up big in the team’s 105-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Kuzma finished the game with a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds and hit a clutch corner 3-pointer to help the Lakers close out the game.

After Kuzma’s impressive performance, Skip Bayless claimed that he is the most clutch player on the Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma is the clutchest Laker and should be the team's closer. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 13, 2021

While Bayless thinks Kuzma should be the team’s closer late in games, the Lakers also have LeBron James and Anthony Davis as their go-to guys down the stretch.

Of course, Lakers fans remember when Davis hit a game-winning 3-pointer in Game 2 of last season’s Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

While Kuzma’s performance gives the Lakers yet another option in crunch time, it is unlikely that he will surpass James and Davis as the team’s primary scorers in close games.