Fox Sports 1’s Skip Bayless is considered by many fans to be a LeBron James hater.

However, after the Los Angeles Lakers evened their Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Bayless gave the three-time NBA champ some praise.

LeBron, CLUTCH. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 7, 2020

L.A. got blown out in Game 1 amid a weak offensive performance, but in the first half of Game 2, it came out very strong.

The Lakers did an admirable impression of their halcyon Showtime teams of the 1980s by playing aggressive defense, dominating the backboards and turning Rockets misses and miscues into transition opportunities.

After taking a 67-51 lead at the half, the Lakers gave up 14 unanswered points to start the 3rd quarter and fell behind by two heading into the final frame.

But James imposed his will down the stretch to bring home the 117-109 victory.

The Akron, Ohio native finished 28 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. He also got lots of help from Anthony Davis, who put up 34 points, 10 boards and four assists.