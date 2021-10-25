Skip Bayless annihilates LeBron James for running from late-game free throws at end of Lakers-Grizzlies game

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers finally got their first win of the new NBA season, surviving the young and hungry Memphis Grizzlies 121-118.

The end of the game was a free-throw shooting contest, and Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless took to Twitter to criticize LeBron James for not wanting to get fouled and shoot foul shots.

Funny, when the Lakers needed somebody to make two late free throws, LeBron ran to the other end, wanted no part of it. Malik Monk was the one who took the foul, made both. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2021

LOL, LeBron standing all the way across court, wanting no part of late free throws. Lets AD handle that. GOAT??? Stop it. Unclutch. Runs from the late-game free throw line. Always has. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2021

James had a lackluster outing, scoring just 19 points on 7-of-19 shooting from the field. He shot only two free throws the entire night and made one.

To be fair, James has always been a mediocre free throw shooter, but he does have a history of scoring points in the clutch to deliver victories.

The player of the game though was James’ close friend Carmelo Anthony. The Syracuse University product got hot off the bench and went for 28 points.

Anthony made 10 of his 15 shots and an incredible 6-of-8 from downtown.

On the other side, third year wunderkind Ja Morant was sensational, putting up 40 points and 10 assists.